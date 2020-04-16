I thought it was a smart looking duck, with a bottle-green head and a white collar separating it from its purplish brown breast, grey-brown wings and light belly. It was called the mallard; my epidemiologist friend told me that it migrated vast distances every year, stopping to eat and excrete in fields and lakes along the way.

The mallards I was watching were wallowing in rice paddies at the Cambodia-Vietnam border, quacking friendly hellos to the farmyard chickens and ducks also browsing there.

I watched this idyllic scene with foreboding. Cambodia then was in the thick of an H7N9 flu epidemic. People had stopped eating chicken; roadside noodle shops only sold fish and meat dishes. People even steered clear of farmers who owned chicken.

What did an H7N9 epidemic have to do with mallards in a rice field?

One thing: the mallard, along with several other waterfowls, is known to be a flying library of nearly every influenza virus that has ever existed. And here it was dropping excreta into the same water that other birds were foraging and eating from. I was watching viruses on the move from the mallard into the guts and bodies of grazing chickens and ducks. Soon they would reach the farm, where there were cows, sheep, pigs—and humans.

The mallard's flu viruses are low-pathogenic — that is, they do not produce disease. That can change rapidly once they pass into local chickens and ducks.

But I am getting ahead of myself. The story really started for me in the canteen of the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO), where I worked. Worrying global issues were on the table. By 2050, the world’s population was expected to grow almost by 50%, reaching 9.5 billion. People would be earning more and choosing glitzy city lives. Urbanization and increased incomes, it was known, led to an increasing preference for meat. Richer people just eat more kebabs.

By 2050, the human demand for animal protein, currently at about 350 million tonnes, is expected to double. We’d need twice the number of chicken, ducks, pigs, cows, sheep and fish. And that’s bad because?

Because the animals we crave need to be fed first. A quarter of the planet’s ice-free zones are already used for livestock grazing. About a third of all crops farmed are used to feed the animals we eat. Double the meat means double the feed grain and even more land in a world where 13 billion hectares of forest are already razed each year for farming. We could always ask Brazil’s President Bolsonaro to burn down the rest of the Amazon, I suppose.

With real estate scarce, our rising appetite for animals will lead to even more densely packed and unhygienic factory farms. Livestock wedged tight will move around less and live snout to snout, beak to beak, wallowing in each other’s feed and faeces. In virus language, this is close to a Roman orgy. They mutate, multiply and re-assort themselves while passing from cow to chicken to pig—to, one day, human.

A mathematical model studied the effects of Confined Animal Feeding Operations (CAFO) with swine on the spread of disease. They studied the swine, the CAFO workers who fed them, and the rest of the local population. When CAFO workers made up 15-45% of the community, human influenza cases increased by 42-86%. An epidemic caused by a new virus would be locally amplified by confined animal feeding.

Viruses and new diseases come to us because we literally invite them home for dinner when we buy one of our beloved meats. You couldn’t have built a more effective system for custom-designing the next pandemic if you’d hired Darwin.

All animals contain viruses, small strings of RNA that are very good at subverting living cells to replicate themselves. They also mutate swiftly, leading to inaccurate copies. Many of these are hugely inefficient and disappear—until one day, without warning, a lethal one emerges, like SARS-Cov-2.

Some farm animals— like pigs—act as amplifiers, happily receiving viruses from fellow animals as well as human beings with being affected by either. Within their bodies, these viruses re-assort and swap segments. Sometimes a brand new virus emerges that can infect animals and humans.

Unfortunately, human beings are demons for all kinds of meat — including snakes, rats, civets, deer, ostrich, scorpions, crickets, silkworms and gekkos, among hundreds of others. HIV evolved from SIV, simian immunodeficiency virus, passed on from a monkey to a bushmeat hunter. Lyme disease is caused by a bite from a tick commonly found on deer in certain climates. Indeed, 75% of human diseases are known to be zoonotic—originating in animals. Think HIV, TB, rabies, avian flu, Japanese encephalitis and Lyme disease.

China’s President Xi Jinping swiftly introduced a sweeping ban on wildlife trade and consumption. That’s a giant step against future pandemics.

But without an alternative to eating ever more meat, we should expect one or two new diseases every year, and one of them will be the next pandemic.

It could make covid-19 look like a dress rehearsal.

C.Y. Gopinath is a journalist, author, designer and cook who lives in Bangkok