Zawahiri’s killing was a big US success of an era that’s passed4 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 10:17 PM IST
America has shifted its geostrategic attention to China and Russia
The US drone strike that killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the head of Al Qaeda and one of the last remaining architects of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the US, delivered a measure of justice. It did not deliver resolution in the debates still surrounding US counterterrorism policy.