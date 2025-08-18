Wit will always be our connective tissue with users: Zepto’s Chandan Mendiratta
In-house creativity, emotion-led campaigns, and hyperlocal targeting are shaping Zepto’s brand playbook beyond delivery speed.
Over the past year, Zepto has not only dominated the quick-commerce category it helped define, but also evolved into a brand with cultural relevance. From unboxing videos to “emotional search" pages and musical campaigns, the company is focusing on consistency, frequency, and emotional resonance, turning a utility into a habit. In this interview, Chandan Mendiratta, chief brand officer and chief culture officer, Zepto, speaks to Mint about the power of in-house content, the platform’s monetization engine Atom, and why being cheeky isn’t a phase but a long-term brand archetype. Edited excerpts: