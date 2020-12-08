Zettlekasten and food for thought served by technology

Despite its promise, GPT-3 is not the solution I’ve been looking for. Don’t get me wrong. It is an impressive step forward, showing us just how far computers have come in their ability to work with words. But as impressive as it is, GPT-3 is little more than a glorified auto-complete program that generates essay-length suggestions of appropriate text in much the same way that our mobile operating systems suggest short sentence responses to the text messages we receive. The text it produces makes coherent sense not because it understands any better the meaning of the words it uses, or their conceptual context, but because it is really good at identifying sentence patterns and using those to generate other sentences that make contextual sense. This is not intelligence, just an impressive parlour trick.