What the rise of Mamdani in New York means for America’s Democratic Party
His shock victory in the Democratic party’s primary polls for the city’s mayorship has drawn extreme reactions from Democrats as well as Republicans in the US. Can Mamdani’s popularity shake up the conservative status quo politics of his party?
Zohran Mamdani’s completely unanticipated yet comprehensively decisive win in the New York City primary election for selecting the Democratic Party’s mayoral candidate has sent tremors, even shockwaves, through the party establishment. For those of us who have been observing the party, it has exposed again the deep corruption at its top levels.