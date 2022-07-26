Zuckerberg’s bet on WhatsApp may end in its strategic selloff4 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 10:10 PM IST
The app makes no money and could be sold as an antitrust sacrifice
Mark Zuckerberg will probably wish he was hydro-foiling in Hawaii on Wednesday instead of revealing Meta Platforms’s second-quarter earnings. Analysts have curbed their estimates for the social giant and Zuckerberg’s own comments to staff suggest the numbers won’t be good. He also will have to face a stark reality about the aimlessness of WhatsApp, his biggest investment to date. Challenges abound across Zuckerberg’s conglomerate. Instagram is mired in trying to copy ByteDance’s TikTok with mixed success. Young people don’t want to use Facebook, whose overall growth has slowed, and Apple is blocking advertisers on Facebook’s app from targeting people.