Mark Zuckerberg will probably wish he was hydro-foiling in Hawaii on Wednesday instead of revealing Meta Platforms’s second-quarter earnings. Analysts have curbed their estimates for the social giant and Zuckerberg’s own comments to staff suggest the numbers won’t be good. He also will have to face a stark reality about the aimlessness of WhatsApp, his biggest investment to date. Challenges abound across Zuckerberg’s conglomerate. Instagram is mired in trying to copy ByteDance’s TikTok with mixed success. Young people don’t want to use Facebook, whose overall growth has slowed, and Apple is blocking advertisers on Facebook’s app from targeting people.

Then there’s WhatsApp. The little green app that never really went mainstream in the US is the rest of the world’s most popular messaging service. Some 2 billion people actively use WhatsApp, but in Zuckerberg’s universe, it was more of a defensive ploy and earnings void than a money-maker like Instagram. The contrast couldn’t be more stark: Zuckerberg bought Instagram for $1 billion in 2012 and the app contributed $20 billion to Facebook’s revenue in 2019 alone. He bought WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014, and it has yielded pennies by comparison.

It’s astonishing that eight years after its acquisition, WhatsApp is yet to turn into a remotely viable business. Founded in 2009, WhatsApp initially made money from a 99 cent annual subscription as its founders despised ads. After the sale, both eventually quit over how Meta was trying to monetize the app with advertising. But by 2020, Meta had backed away from that idea, and said it would try charging businesses to engage with customers on the app instead.

It looked for a while as if WhatsApp might become central to Facebook’s future as a business. In March 2021, Zuckerberg announced his “privacy-focused vision for social networking" and predicted a future where communication would shift to services like WhatsApp. But seven months later, Zuckerberg’s vision had changed. He said that the internet’s future lay in an immersive metaverse, representing the “next chapter" for newly named Meta. Beyond the launch of a new customer chat service on WhatsApp in May, Zuckerberg has said little about it since.

WhatsApp’s place within the Meta hierarchy has bobbed up and down like a hydrofoil board. And now, with Zuckerberg resolved to pivot to virtual reality, the app’s real value is likely to come from something more ignoble than making money. It could be the sacrificial offering that Zuckerberg needs to fend off antitrust regulators. This could explain Zuckerberg’s neglect of WhatsApp as a going concern. Money can be made on messaging; after all, Tencent’s WeChat in China generated over $500 million in June 2022, according to an estimate, largely from payments, advertising and as a gateway to games.

But Zuckerberg’s primary motivation for buying WhatsApp was to use it as a flank for competitive threats, according to mounting evidence from antitrust regulators like the US Federal Trade Commission. Facebook executives even fretted about how it might threaten Facebook’s business after it had been acquired. That hardly sounds like a parent with grand visions for its subsidiary. Now to deal with the FTC’s attempt to force Meta to divest both WhatsApp and Instagram as part of a lawsuit against the firm, Meta’s lawyers may push for a settlement that includes divesting just one. If they do, Zuckerberg may prefer to sell WhatsApp.

How might a sale of WhatsApp work? With no substantial revenue, an IPO would be off the table. Meta could sell it to a private equity consortium, or a company like Microsoft, which has indicated an interest in buying a messaging business before, and has made an array of big acquisitions over the last few years without evoking real scrutiny from antitrust officials. If Softbank’s Masayoshi Son decides to shift his focus from artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things to messaging, he could be a potential buyer, too.

But closing that chapter on WhatsApp will highlight an unsettling truth for Meta’s investors: The company can’t seem to make money from anything other than traditional online advertising. Digital advertising makes up approximately 98% of Meta’s revenues. Meta, like Alphabet’s Google, is hooked on the business. While Microsoft and Amazon have managed to diversify into cloud computing and gaming, Meta has failed to do the same with cryptocurrency, e-commerce and, of course, messaging.

Maybe the metaverse will be a different experience and Zuckerberg will find a way to pivot his thriving advertising business to virtual reality. But the humbling shift in WhatsApp’s value from potential business to Meta’s most likely regulatory sacrifice underscores how clearly that vision is on shaky ground.

Parmy Olson is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering technology.