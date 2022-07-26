Zuckerberg’s bet on WhatsApp may end in its strategic selloff

But Zuckerberg’s primary motivation for buying WhatsApp was to use it as a flank for competitive threats, according to mounting evidence from antitrust regulators like the US Federal Trade Commission. Facebook executives even fretted about how it might threaten Facebook’s business after it had been acquired. That hardly sounds like a parent with grand visions for its subsidiary. Now to deal with the FTC’s attempt to force Meta to divest both WhatsApp and Instagram as part of a lawsuit against the firm, Meta’s lawyers may push for a settlement that includes divesting just one. If they do, Zuckerberg may prefer to sell WhatsApp.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}