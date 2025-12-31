The past year began with a promise from US President Donald Trump to deliver a future of “peace through strength” by unleashing America’s fossil fuel supplies. Going by commodity prices, the opposite is happening.
As demand for silver and copper surged in 2025, these hot metals poured cold water on a fossil-fuel fantasy
SummaryFossil fuel producers have been trying hard to slow the global transition to clean energy. Still, consumers will eventually decide. Soaring copper and silver prices show that cleantech is winning against carbon-based energy. Even state backing may not extend the reign of fossil fuels.
The past year began with a promise from US President Donald Trump to deliver a future of “peace through strength” by unleashing America’s fossil fuel supplies. Going by commodity prices, the opposite is happening.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More