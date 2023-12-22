Covid is back: Cause for concern, but not for panic
Summary
- The outbreak of fresh covid infections in different parts of the country has given rise to some public alarm. There is not much cause for panic yet, but the government, civil society and individuals would do well to prepare and be on guard, while avoiding sensation and hysteria
A sub-variant of the all-too-familiar Omicron, dubbed JN.1, is the villain this time around. India has experience combating mass covid infections, unlike when the pandemic hit us in 2020. Hospitals are better equipped with oxygen, ventilators and medical staff who know what to do in the face of a covid surge.