Covid variants shouldn’t alarm us but let’s resist complacency4 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 09:49 PM IST
New versions pose no major threat unless we drop our vaccine vigil
New versions pose no major threat unless we drop our vaccine vigil
Some alarming headlines recently circulated about the newest Omicron offshoots. “Nightmare Covid variant," read one. “The most immune-evasive Covid variants yet." Apparently, it’s spooky season for variants of Sars-CoV-2, the covid virus. Or not. Fear-mongering headlines and viral tweets are counter-productive. They confuse and mislead the public about the dangers of new Omicron descendants. Worse, they potentially undermine a critical message: that covid vaccines still provide good protection against all of these variants of the virus.