Covid variants shouldn’t alarm us but let’s resist complacency

The reason for the panicked headlines is that these new Omicron family members are capable of ‘immune escape’—a phrase that sounds scary when taken out of context. It makes it sound as if the virus has evolved past our currently available tools. In reality, it means the virus has mutated in a way that allows it to get around some of the front lines of our immune defence system, our neutralizing antibodies. The world has paid a lot of attention to neutralizing antibodies over the past two years because they are easy to measure, and thus became a proxy for vaccine effectiveness.

