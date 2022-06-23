Cryptocurrencies are dying but long live blockchain technology

This kind of thing is not new. In 2000, an internet bubble resoundingly burst, with hyped companies turning belly-up, taking the whole dot-com industry down with them. But these firms were not the internet. Not only did online businesses survive, but today they rule the world as social networks, while map platforms, e-commerce and mobile payments run our economies and lives. As Maria Bustillos put it in The New York Times, “Crypto is just one aspect of the larger blockchain universe… and its skeptics and fans alike must learn to see it as a technological experiment, instead of just a blatant scam or a speculative path to riches." Eight years later, big banks collapsed under the weight of exotic mathematical instruments like collateralized debt obligations (CDOs), dreamt up by bankers living in their own parallel world. The 2008 crash was estimated to be in the region of $10 trillion; the current crypto meltdown is a fifth of that. After that bloodbath, many banks did not survive, but banking did. So will be the case with crypto and blockchain. There were nearly 20,000 crypto coins and only few of them will (and deserve to) survive. “The crypto market is wildly volatile not because of cryptocurrency’s underlying technology," says Bustillo, “but because of the uneasy and often dangerously unstable junction between emerging technologies and regular money."

