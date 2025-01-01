Opinion
Culture, memory and ravages of war
Karel Komarek 4 min read 01 Jan 2025, 05:40 AM IST
Summary
- Identity, memory, and cultural heritage are what sustain a society through its darkest hours, and their destruction erodes civilization itself
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The ravages of war are never confined to the battlefield. The costs are borne by all of society, and when bombs destroy monuments, artworks, and irreplaceable archives, the losses are measured not just in lives and property but in broader historical terms.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less