Culture, memory and ravages of war

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion on the (fallacious) grounds that Ukraine is not a real country and thus should be absorbed into Russia. As the former architect of Putin’s Ukraine policy put it in 2020, “There is no Ukraine. There is Ukrainian-ness. That is, a specific disorder of the mind. An astonishing enthusiasm for ethnography, driven to the extreme. … [Ukraine is] a muddle instead of a state. … But there is no nation. There is only a brochure, ‘The Self-Styled Ukraine,’ but there is no Ukraine."