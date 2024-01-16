Davos 2024: Navigating global challenges amidst changing priorities
SummaryThe WEF’s recent report on the ‘10 Global Risks’ provides a guide for the conversations that will take place at Davos this year
As the leading global policy makers and thought leaders gather in Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024, there is heightened anticipation about the scheduled discussions on critical global issues dealing with the economic, technological and environmental trajectory for the coming years. The WEF’s recent report on the ‘10 Global Risks’ provides a guide for the conversations that will take place at Davos this year.