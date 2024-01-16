Davos 2024: Navigating global challenges amidst changing priorities

AI takes centre stage

The past six months has seen the rise of AI dominating headlines across the world. It is therefore fitting that Davos is hosting an ‘AI House’ to recognize the increasing role of AI in shaping the global agenda. Multiple sessions on the official WEF programme have been set aside to have focused discussions on understanding and managing AI’s impact on various sectors and also the dangers of misinformation. AI also dominates several of the private sessions by companies that have a stake in the disruptive technology.