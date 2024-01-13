Davos Devotees Deindustrialize Europe
SummaryIn the name of green utopia, political leaders are quietly killing vital energy-intensive industries.
Political, business and security leaders gather in Davos next week under the mantra of “rebuilding trust." Key topics include security cooperation, artificial intelligence, energy security and job growth “for a New Era." Undoubtedly there will also be calls to phase out fossil fuels and aspirations for a hydrogen-based green economy. Amid this grand planning for the industries of 2050, leaders likely will pay little attention to how government pressure to reach this utopian vision is destroying the industries that made Europe the envy of the world.