Death of a ‘clean energy’ debacle
Summary
A new ‘endangerment’ study shows that the climate battle is over except for the lawfare.
Oh, the humanity, I sarcastically thought on reading the names and affiliations of 39 scientist behind a National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine finding that, as the New York Times put it, “greenhouse gases are, in fact, a danger."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story