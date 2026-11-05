Delhi’s smog is no reason to shut its schools

On 19 December 2025, Delhi announced plans for air purifiers in 10,000 government-school classrooms, with expansion envisaged. The October 2026 winter action plan still describes installation as phased. How many units are operational, in which schools, with what maintenance budgets and measured particle levels? Authorities should publish an audited dashboard. Procurement announcements are inputs; cleaner air and uninterrupted learning are outcomes. Public accountability requires tracking both. Parents deserve access to classroom-level information rather than assurances that equipment has been purchased. Independent audits would also distinguish functioning machines from installations existing only on procurement records.