Delhi’s smog is no reason to shut its schools

Delhi-NCR’s winter has arrived. Air quality is deteriorating, and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has already started shaping daily life. Residents will now welcome an occasional improvement from “severe” to “very poor” as progress. Amid the restrictions, one demand is likely to grow louder: move schools into hybrid mode. In practice, some schools may default to online classes.
Delhi-NCR’s winter has arrived. Air quality is deteriorating, and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has already started shaping daily life. Residents will now welcome an occasional improvement from “severe” to “very poor” as progress. Amid the restrictions, one demand is likely to grow louder: move schools into hybrid mode. In practice, some schools may default to online classes.
Parents anxious about their children’s lungs have legitimate concerns. But parental anxiety cannot substitute for evidence in public policy. Whether classrooms should close during severe pollution must be decided before the next emergency, guided by proportionality, equity and measurable benefits. Online instruction may preserve contact with teachers, but it is not necessarily equivalent to classroom learning.
Parents anxious about their children’s lungs have legitimate concerns. But parental anxiety cannot substitute for evidence in public policy. Whether classrooms should close during severe pollution must be decided before the next emergency, guided by proportionality, equity and measurable benefits. Online instruction may preserve contact with teachers, but it is not necessarily equivalent to classroom learning.
Air pollution damages health across society, but the economic costs of responses are distributed unequally. A mother staying home to supervise a child forfeits income. A family with one smartphone and mobile internet cannot suddenly create a functioning classroom. Meanwhile, offices, shopping centres and commercial activity continue. Why is education the easiest service to suspend? Its social return is long-term, while the political reward from an immediate closure is visible. That imbalance deserves scrutiny.
The exposure question
The policy error is assuming that closing schools removes children from polluted air. It merely changes their location. Outdoor particles penetrate homes; indoor exposure depends on ventilation, filtration, cooking and building conditions. Crowded households may offer less protection than managed classrooms. The opportunity cost is substantial: missed instruction, parental workdays and potentially widening learning gaps.
Affluent households may have purifiers, reliable broadband, quiet rooms and available caregivers. Others share cramped accommodation and devices. For those children, remote teaching is not an equal substitute. A policy presented as universal protection can become a regressive transfer of educational opportunity away from those who need it most.
Importantly, classrooms can be made safer. A randomized study across 17 Los Angeles schools found that portable HEPA cleaners reduced average classroom fine-particle concentrations by about 40% compared with control rooms. Those schools already had filtered ventilation, so the results cannot simply be transplanted to Delhi. But they establish that investing in indoor air quality can reduce exposure. Schools should become protected public spaces, not disposable ones.
They also provide meals, routine, peer contact, supervision and security. Children who rely most on these services have the least influence over decisions to withdraw them. The equity principle is straightforward: strengthen schools first, close them last. School closures also disrupt nutrition and social development, costs that rarely appear in official calculations of emergency response.
Targeted protection
There is a serious counterargument. Children’s developing lungs are vulnerable, and high pollution levels can cause harm. That is precisely why protective measures should be tailored to exposure: suspend assemblies and strenuous outdoor sport, manage transport, improve filtration and make reasonable accommodations for children with asthma or other vulnerabilities. Where conditions are unsafe, temporary closure may be justified. But sending everyone home without establishing that home is safer is not a defensible risk assessment.
Nor do school closures tackle Delhi’s emissions. Commuting contributes to pollution, but classrooms are not the principal source. Children breathe dirty air on ordinary days, not just when an administrative threshold is crossed. A conspicuous closure may generate political reassurance without delivering comparable health gains. This is policy theatre unless accompanied by emission reductions.
Masks have a role, but not an unlimited one. Well-fitting respirators filter particles; consistent fitting and wear are difficult for younger children. Individual clinical advice matters more than blanket directives. Cleaner indoor air, not mask compliance alone, should anchor protection.
Accountability gap
The record offers a warning. In November 2024, the Commission for Air Quality Management permitted hybrid schooling during higher GRAP stages, with the online choice resting with families. Yet on 15 December 2025, Delhi ordered nursery to Class 5 online during severe pollution. A flexibility mechanism had become a blanket exclusion for younger children.
On 19 December 2025, Delhi announced plans for air purifiers in 10,000 government-school classrooms, with expansion envisaged. The October 2026 winter action plan still describes installation as phased. How many units are operational, in which schools, with what maintenance budgets and measured particle levels? Authorities should publish an audited dashboard. Procurement announcements are inputs; cleaner air and uninterrupted learning are outcomes. Public accountability requires tracking both. Parents deserve access to classroom-level information rather than assurances that equipment has been purchased. Independent audits would also distinguish functioning machines from installations existing only on procurement records.
The alternative is not business as usual. Keep in-person schooling as the default; fund filtration and maintenance, prioritizing government and low-fee schools. Monitor indoor air, adjust outdoor activities and offer remote flexibility for medically vulnerable children. Coordinate school transport and reduce emissions from vehicles, industry, road dust and burning. Publish thresholds for exceptional closures, and assess their health and learning consequences.
Every disruption carries a hidden balance-sheet entry: lost teaching, missed earnings, greater inequality and weakened trust. Protecting children means accounting for those costs alongside pollution exposure, not pretending only one side exists.
Delhi should measure success not by how quickly it empties classrooms, but by how safely it keeps them functioning. Cleaning the air and protecting classrooms must go hand in hand. Schools should be the last institutions to go hybrid, if at all.
Chandrakant Lahariya is a physician and author of “Pill-Free: You Don’t Need Everything You Have Been Prescribed”.