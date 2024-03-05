Democrats’ Hubris Paves the Way for a Second Trump Term

Never having grasped how validating it is for many Americans to hear someone who gets this, Democrats thought they could put him down with ease. But 2024 isn’t unfolding by that script. They thought Mr. Trump would fail to make it across a criminal-law minefield, being convicted before the first votes are cast. But he has always had a charmed ability to slip between the interstices of the law. And many voters, whatever they think of his flaws, are uneasy about the spectacle of Democratic state prosecutors and a Democratic administration’s Justice Department striving to put their principal opponent in jail.