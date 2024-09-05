Deposits won’t grow faster; it is time for credit growth to slow down
Summary
- In line with the ‘withdrawal of liquidity’ stance, RBI has been constraining deposit growth by maintaining a lower level of banking system liquidity and moderating reserve money growth at around 5%.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has repeatedly flagged concerns about the growth in deposits lagging credit growth. But the growth in deposits is slow because the central bank wants it to be so. In line with the ‘withdrawal of liquidity’ stance, it has been constraining deposit growth by maintaining a lower level of banking system liquidity and moderating reserve money growth at around 5%.