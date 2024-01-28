Did ancient India have annual Union budget concept?
SummaryAlthough documented Indian history lacks specific details about the administration of dynasties in different regions, the Arthashastra provides a comprehensive account of the financial budget process.
The presentation of the annual Union budget is a highly anticipated accounting event that unveils proposed financial objectives and policy updates. Originating in 1860-61 during the British rule, the tradition persisted after India gained Independence in 1947. While the current government utilizes this annual event for policy announcements, it also communicates updates throughout the year as needed.