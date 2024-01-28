Did ancient India have annual Union budget concept?

Given the crucial role of trade in the Mauryan empire, trade routes constituted a distinct and significant category. Revenue from these sources was further classified into seven 'aayamukhas' or channels, encompassing price, share, tax, duty, levy, surcharge, or penalty. On the expenditure side, termed 'vyayasharira,' there were fifteen categories. These included expenditures for the worship of gods and charity, with the most significant allocations for the armed forces, the armoury, and the palace. Other notable expenses covered stores, factories, labourers, and the maintenance of animal wealth. The majority of expenditures were on state accounts, with only a few contributing to the king's privy purse (salaries for all royals, excluding the king, were fixed at specific levels).