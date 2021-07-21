Digital projected to grab a lion’s share of the ad pie

Sidharth Parashar, who leads media buying for GroupM India as president, investments and pricing, said what digital experts need to watch out for is the multiple acquisitions and the creation of super apps by large Indian corporates for e-biz dominance. Also, various initial public offerings planned for unicorns/ e-commerce companies will boost investments in consumer startups to help solve consumer problems, which may boost consumer spending. “Enabling consumers with a superior user journey is the need of the hour and brands need insights to do this. So, we will see more marketers investing in tech solutions," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}