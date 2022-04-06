Discord at the meeting of technology and human beings

Humans always make comparisons with respect to a reference point. On one hand, there is the massive technological infrastructure that forms the base on which most modern organizations operate. But delivery agents and blue-collar workers are mostly doing the lowliest of jobs in those organizations. Many employers treat them as an ‘expendable work force’ because it is very easy to find replacements for them. Yet, in contrast to the all-powerful, opaque and faceless technology infrastructure of an organization, the story of a single delivery agent’s woes will always stand out. That is proof of the massive role of emotions in all human decisions. So the large rational benefits of technology will always pale in comparison with its emotional consequences on humans. Organizations can thus ignore the disproportionate power of emotions only at their own peril.