Dissident Wisdom From Alexei Navalny and Natan Sharansky
SummaryThe correspondence of the Gulag alumni shows the best of Russia’s tradition and the worst of ours.
Russia never changes, as Alexei Navalny and Natan Sharansky agree in just-released correspondence from March and April 2023. Not even the prisons or punishments have been updated since Soviet times. Navalny writes from SHIZO—the punishment cell—while reading Mr. Sharansky’s description of the same experience: “I was amused by the fact that neither the essence of the system nor the pattern of its acts has changed."