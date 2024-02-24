Dissident Wisdom From Alexei Navalny and Natan Sharansky

It is hard to imagine Americans enduring even a fragment of such punishment without breaking, much less doing so “with style," as Mr. Sharansky says of Navalny. For Western readers, the key moment of this exchange occurs when Mr. Sharansky quotes a European journalist who couldn’t understand why, after he had already been poisoned, Navalny returned to Russia. “We all knew that he would be arrested at the airport," the journalist said. “Does he not understand such simple things?" The question angered Mr. Sharansky because it betrayed a belief many in the West evidently took for granted: that life is about oneself. If dissidence represents the best of the Russian tradition, such shallow individualism constitutes the worst of ours.