Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have called for an increase in visas for skilled immigrants, angering some of President-elect Trump’s supporters. According to the two entrepreneurs, the U.S. has too few skilled workers, and our outdated immigration system is to blame. Democrats have mostly sat on the sidelines during this debate, but they shouldn’t. They should take a page out of Mr. Trump’s “The Art of the Deal" and make an offer of their own: Ditch the green-card lottery and increase the number of employment-based visas granted every year.