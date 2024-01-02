Does Biden Want Ukraine to Win?

In depriving the Ukrainians of the ability to mount a sustained, long-range campaign against Russia, the administration is leaving Kyiv without the capability it needs to win. The ground war at the front in 2023 has made it clear that direct advances against prepared defensive positions are almost impossible. Both in the spring around the city of Bakhmut and in the autumn around Avdiivka, the Russians made very slow progress at the cost of mass casualties and crippling equipment losses. The Ukrainians, when supplied with Western tanks and vehicles, struggled to advance this summer.

