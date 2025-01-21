Does India’s fiscal profile need a facelift?
Summary
Policymaking is all about trade-offs. The upcoming budget faces an acute policy trade-off between nurturing the fading growth and diminishing fiscal space with challenging debt dynamics. At the same time, renewed uncertainties around global markets and ensuing tighter financial conditions would also weigh on the fiscal reaction function. The role of fiscal policy becomes more crucial in the current cyclical slowdown, as part of the growth hit has been attributed to tighter fiscal and monetary stance in general, while private economic agents (consumption and investment) have also stayed less robust or missing.