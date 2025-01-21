Does India’s fiscal profile need a facelift?

We expect the combined Centre + States capex/GDP ratio to barely cross 5% in FY25 vs 5.4% in FY24, and we think this could become a binding ratio ahead, with the combined capex hovering to a new-normal of 5.0-5.1% range. Thus, mobilizing revenues and better targeting of subsidies will become a bigger imperative going ahead. India’s tax/GDP—which has been broadly flat over more than 1.5 decades—has seen some improvement in the last two years, but will need to rise further. This will entail focussing more on reforming the progressive system of direct taxes, while indirect tax reforms should be focused on simplifying GST slabs, improving its efficiency, breadth and compliance—instead of trying to raise more indirect taxes, which are regressive in nature. However, boosting asset sales (via functional infrastructure monetization, disinvestment, and strategic sales) and better resource allocation are the least growth-impinging instruments of deficit consolidation. Hence, the act of maximizing fiscal impulse and creating fiscal space will require appropriate policy considerations and innovative ways to boost the revenue stream without compromising on quality public expenditure on infrastructure, health and education.