Does India keep people in an endless state of childhood?5 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 10:57 PM IST
It’s not such an absurd question when one thinks of the ways our authorities try to protect us from ourselves
A few months ago, a French writer asked me if I would speak to him as a part of his research for his next book, which was about “why India looks like a country of kids." His message further said, “Indians often behave like kids (for good and bad reasons) and the politicians do everything to maintain the population in a state of childhood and ignorance in order to control it." I told him that I would love to meet, even though I didn’t “fully agree" with the premise.