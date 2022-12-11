Does India keep people in an endless state of childhood?

Our meeting did not take place on the appointed date, though I would think of the subject. I have never thought so much about a theory that I had, at first glance, dismissed as too esoteric. My intuitive reaction was that modern Indians are not so naive, and that they only pretended to be child-like. But then, had I misunderstood the premise? I reached out to him to find out why he felt so and what examples he had. I wanted to have an argument over a series of emails that I could write about. But I got the feeling that he did not want to discuss the matter with me anymore. But I did not stop thinking about it.