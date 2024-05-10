Does your EV hurt, or help, the economy?
Stephen Wilmot , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 10 May 2024, 06:08 PM IST
SummaryA product that helps the environment yet poses a risk to the economy will lose public backing as it grows. It seems to be happening already.
If you buy an electric vehicle rather than one with a gas engine, will it help the economy?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less