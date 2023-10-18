Doestoevsky Knew: It Can Happen Here
Some people who cheer Hamas’s atrocities would surely be capable of committing similar acts if given an opportunity.
As I read about Harvard students demonstrating in favor of Hamas and educated people proclaiming that “decolonization" should be pursued “by any means necessary," I thought of Dostoevsky’s reaction, a century and a half ago, to atrocities committed by the Ottomans as they suppressed uprisings among their Slavic subjects. This was a case, apparently unknown to today’s “decolonizers," in which a Muslim empire persecuted colonized Christians.