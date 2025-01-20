Trump’s deeds may not have the same bite as his plans

US forces then were shedding blood for an elusive goal in a foreign land. Today a debilitating war in East Europe is underway thanks to Pentagon’s funding. The Gaza war, too, was raging till a week ago. News of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas splashed across media just a day before Joe Biden gave his last speech as US president. People took to the streets in jubilation. But that same night Israel killed more than 70 Gazans in an air raid. However, two days later the Israeli war cabinet voted for a ceasefire to end a 460-day-long bloody conflict. But will peace last? The world is caught between the constant threat of economic slowdown and the spectre of a nuclear war.