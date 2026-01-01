New York: It has become almost routine to end each year with talk of the “polycrisis,” and to acknowledge the difficulty of anticipating a future that seems pregnant with the risk of new wars, pandemics, financial crises, and climate-driven devastation. Yet 2025 added a uniquely toxic ingredient to this mix: the return to the White House of Donald Trump, whose erratic, unlawful policies have already upended the postwar era of globalization. Faced with so much chaos and uncertainty, can we say anything with confidence about where the US and global economies are heading?
Trump and the end of American hegemony
SummaryThe return of Donald Trump to the White House has destabilized the US economy, causing job stagnation and uncertainty. His immigration policies and tariffs have harmed labor supply and created economic chaos, suggesting a bleak long-term outlook amid possible global shifts in trade dynamics.
