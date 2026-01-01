Trump and the end of American hegemony

As for inflation, there is a simple explanation for why it has not risen sharply yet. For starters, Trump’s tariffs generally have not been as high as he originally threatened (though the 50% punitive tariff imposed on India, a country the US had treated as a friend before Trump’s return, is shockingly brutal). Moreover, the effects of tariffs are often felt with long lags. Many firms refrained from raising prices until they saw what their competitors would do, and some won’t raise prices until the inventories of the goods they purchased before the tariffs are exhausted. But if Trump’s threatened tariffs against China were ever actually imposed, that would be a different matter. In fact, the unraveling of supply chains could unleash price increases greater than the tariffs themselves.