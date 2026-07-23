Donald Trump’s Saudi deal risks nuclear proliferation

WHEN AMERICA first made a nuclear co-operation deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2009, it insisted on strict conditions. The Emiratis had to forgo domestic uranium enrichment and reprocessing and sign up to the Additional Protocol, a follow-on to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which provides for tough inspections. The UAE agreed and now has four reactors supplying 25% of its electricity. American officials called it a “gold standard” agreement.
WHEN AMERICA first made a nuclear co-operation deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2009, it insisted on strict conditions. The Emiratis had to forgo domestic uranium enrichment and reprocessing and sign up to the Additional Protocol, a follow-on to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which provides for tough inspections. The UAE agreed and now has four reactors supplying 25% of its electricity. American officials called it a “gold standard” agreement.
The deal with Saudi Arabia that President Donald Trump announced on July 22nd would not even qualify as bronze. The text has yet to be published, but if leaks are accurate, it will firm up America’s twitchy relations with the kingdom and be lucrative for American companies. But it risks undermining the NPT—with bad consequences far beyond the Middle East.
The deal with Saudi Arabia that President Donald Trump announced on July 22nd would not even qualify as bronze. The text has yet to be published, but if leaks are accurate, it will firm up America’s twitchy relations with the kingdom and be lucrative for American companies. But it risks undermining the NPT—with bad consequences far beyond the Middle East.