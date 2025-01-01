Will the guardrails of US democracy hold?
Summary
- The stark question facing the United States is whether there will be adequate mechanisms that can prevent Trump’s worst impulses from becoming government policy
America’s democratic institutions withstood, if only barely, Donald Trump’s first presidency, but will they do so again? During the 2024 election campaign, Trump promised mass deportations and detainment camps, reprisals against his political foes, a crackdown on “the enemy within," and a dramatic reduction of civil-service protections for federal workers. To see such policies through, he says he will be a “dictator" at least on the first day, and he continues to express admiration for authoritarian leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.