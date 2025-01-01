Will the guardrails of US democracy hold?

In the end, the most important check on the Trump administration may come from America’s free press, and then from the electorate in the 2026 midterm elections. Trump certainly has expressed a desire to limit press freedom and to go after his enemies in the media. But freedom of speech and freedom of the press are deeply entrenched American principles. Silencing his critics would require Trump to demolish them, and if he goes much further than the majority of Americans want, it is only two years until Democrats can take back the House and the Senate.