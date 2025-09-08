Trump’s risky game with the Fed
The U.S. built its economic credibility slowly over a long time. Once lost, it won’t be easy to regain.
The U.S. benefits from strong economic fundamentals, yet it faces two challenges: an unsustainable fiscal trajectory and unacceptably high inflation. Elevated long-term interest rates reflect growing market doubts about the stability of inflation and the sustainability of public finances. Without resolution, the government will pay more to finance deficits, young families will struggle to afford homes, and companies will invest less.