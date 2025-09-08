Trump’s risky game with the Fed

It is in the president’s best interest for the Fed to be seen as independent—and to act independently. That independence gives the central bank space to make difficult choices required to curb inflation. In a worst-case scenario, if the Fed visibly bows to political pressure and permits inflation to rise unchecked, tens of millions of retired Americans will see their savings diminished. Senior voters—tired of bearing the brunt of inflation—could cost the administration dearly in the midterms. The president can protect the Fed’s independence and further his objectives by nominating qualified candidates in the mold of Govs. Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller—respected experts who share some of his priorities. The Senate, in turn, should fulfill its constitutional role by ensuring that only well-qualified, independent-minded people are confirmed.