Don’t Be the Worst Person on Your Flight This Year

10. Don’t backtrack to get your bag.

Wait in your seat until deplaning is done or there’s an unexpected break in the action. “If there’s someone in the aisle and your bag is five rows behind you, why hold up the whole plane?" says Michael Mayer. The management consultant from outside Philadelphia says he’s seen too many cases of passengers “swimming from the bulkhead to the back" of the plane. And whatever you do, don’t ask someone in 32C to pass your carry-on bag over other passengers’ heads.