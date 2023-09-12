Don’t expect Modi’s new India to be a friend to the West4 min read 12 Sep 2023, 09:49 AM IST
Today’s Hindu nationalists belong to a longer tradition of anti-Western demagogues proclaiming themselves heirs to distinguished ancient civilizations.
India is, suddenly, Bharat, and it could be asked, as Shakespeare wrote, what’s in a name? But Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who embraced the Sanskrit name for his country in the same week that he played lavish host to the G-20 summit in New Delhi, is trying hard to project India as a “vishwaguru" (guru to the world). It is time to examine his claims more closely, and also to see the present and the future of his “New India" without comforting illusions.