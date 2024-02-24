Don’t give AI free access to work denied to humans, argues a legal scholar
Summary
- Ben Sobel thinks lawsuits from rights-holders could reshape copyright law for the better
More than six years ago I published an analysis arguing that training generative AI on copyrighted works could break American law. Since then many others have suggested the same. The issue has already boiled over in Britain, where this month talks between the AI industry and creative organisations over a new code of practice broke down. Now, lawsuits by artists, writers and the New York Times are testing our theory against defendants such as OpenAI, Meta and Stability AI.