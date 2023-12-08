Double Trouble: Investors Fight the Fed on Two Fronts
James Mackintosh , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Dec 2023, 12:25 PM IST
SummaryWhile rate expectations have plunged for next year, further out they are still high.
Investors are betting against the Fed—twice over. The first bet is the sudden turn from expecting the Federal Reserve to keep rates higher for longer to instead expecting rapid and deep cuts next year.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less