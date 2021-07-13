OPEN APP
Home >Opinion >Drawbridge >Cyber risk at home

Cyber risk at home

Photo: iStockPremium
Photo: iStock
 1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2021, 11:06 PM IST Livemint

Gaps that can allow hack-ins through home-access routes must be identified and closed. We must not wait for a catastrophic cyber failure to boost our cyber defences

The pandemic has made work-from-home the norm for many. While this has allowed organizations and individuals to adjust and keep our economic wheels spinning, it has brought along new risks that demand special attention. A report by the Financial Stability Board, which coordinates financial rules for G20 nations, has flagged a huge jump in cyber attacks after lockdowns began globally. Incidents of malware and ransomware infiltration and phishing rose to 200,000 per week in late April 2021 from fewer than 5,000 weekly in February 2020.

Cybersecurity is a significant global concern right now, with state-sponsored operators a particular menace, and India cannot afford complacency on this front. While critical systems at the headquarters of major institutions may have adequate digital shields, covid has forced such a wide dispersal of operations that chinks could have opened up even in well-tested armours. Our data frameworks seem to have adapted to remote work only in allowing us to get by. Gaps that can allow hack-ins through home-access routes must be identified and closed. We must not wait for a catastrophic cyber failure to boost our cyber defences.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout