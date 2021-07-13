Cyber risk at home

Cybersecurity is a significant global concern right now, with state-sponsored operators a particular menace, and India cannot afford complacency on this front. While critical systems at the headquarters of major institutions may have adequate digital shields, covid has forced such a wide dispersal of operations that chinks could have opened up even in well-tested armours. Our data frameworks seem to have adapted to remote work only in allowing us to get by. Gaps that can allow hack-ins through home-access routes must be identified and closed. We must not wait for a catastrophic cyber failure to boost our cyber defences.

