It is hard not to be cynical about college admissions. In the latest effort to encourage diversity at American colleges and universities, two Democrats in US Congress have introduced legislation to bar colleges that participate in the federal financial aid programme from considering ‘legacy’ status in deciding who gets in. As Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, one of the co-sponsors, explained, “Selecting applicants to universities based off of family names, connections, or the size of their bank accounts creates an un-level playing field for students without those built-in advantages, especially impacting minority and first generation students."

But if we’ve learnt any lessons from the past quarter century, it should be that college officials will look for a way to skirt these restrictions, just as they have with laws limiting the use of race as a primary factor in admissions to favour some groups. Strategies designed to promote racial diversity can just as readily be used to provide cover for legacy admissions, whereby children or grandchildren of alumni or donors receive special preference. The current trend toward eliminating standardized tests and class rankings for purposes of diversity, or making those tests optional, gives schools even more latitude.

As measures of ability or promise become less objective, legacy students—just like all students with wealth and connections—will likely benefit by taking advantage of new rules. Of course, this is the reverse of what the sponsors of the congressional legislation intend. They would reject comparisons to ongoing lawsuits against Harvard and University of North Carolina that claim these universities have been discriminating against students in some racial groups at the expense of others.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in these cases in October with a ruling expected next year. The court ruled in Regents of the University of California vs. Bakke (1978) that colleges could not use race as a primary factor in admissions, but only as a “plus factor." In Grutter vs. Bollinger (2003), the justices stipulated that the policy be “narrowly tailored." The only way that plaintiffs in the two court cases might prove they had been discriminated against would be to examine the individual test scores and grade point averages of the various applicants to these schools. That is not readily done because those records are confidential and private.

But the plaintiffs claim that Asian American students in the Harvard case and Caucasian and Asian students in the University of North Carolina suit who have test scores (as well as grades and extracurricular resumes) well above their average were turned down in favour of admitting African-American, Hispanic and Native American students whose SAT scores were below the average. Admissions officers have used vaguely worded tests of personality or character to boost the portfolios of students from favoured groups and scale back the records of students from others. Asian applicants argue that they tend to be greatly disfavoured by these subjective measures.The court will decide whether or not universities are allowed to tip the scales that way. The schools claim such measures are necessary if they are to admit diverse and balanced classes.

A parallel question for universities is about their “legacy" policies of admission. The stated idea is to encourage alumni loyalty and assist in raising funds. Even if such legacies were banned or discouraged due to outside pressures and attention, colleges will still be able to find ways to identify relatives of alumni or donors through essays, interviews, letters and recommendations.

Legacy students might be more likely to write an essay that mentions specific aspects of a school’s history or campus traditions. They might be less likely to use a common application and more able to write a school-specific essay. They might also be more likely to visit in person and mention that they have parents who attended.

Legacies made up 15% of the 2019 Harvard class. If Harvard eliminated preferences based on race and legacy and for children of donors, faculty and staff, and gave a larger boost to socio-economically disadvantaged students of all races, legacies would have declined from 15% in the status quo to 4%, according to an expert report.

But the campaign against legacy admissions, thought to be an aspect of the push for diversity and against ‘privilege’, cannot be squared with efforts to get rid of standardized tests—since elimination of clear and reliable measures will give admissions officers more wiggle room to select the mix of students they want.

Whatever you want the next freshman class to look like, the only way to ensure accountability on the part of colleges is by insisting on measurable standards of academic performance.

Naomi Schaefer Riley & James Piereson are, respectively, senior fellows at the American Enterprise Institute and the Manhattan Institute

